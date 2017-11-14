State’s highest court to hear Sandy Hook lawsuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The state’s highest court is set to hear a case against a gun maker, nearly five years after the murders at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The case involves Remington Arms.

One survivor and the families of nine people killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary will have their day in court Tuesday, the Connecticut Supreme Court.

The state’s highest court hearing an appeal in the case of Vicki Soto et al vs. Bushmaster. The families are suing the makers of the assault rifle used to kill 20 children and six educators at the Newtown school four years and 11 months ago.

The plaintiffs say the company broke state law by taking a military weapon and marketing and selling it to the civilian public of Connecticut. It will not be an easy case to make. This suit was already thrown out of a lower court for one simple reason: federal law protects gun makers from being held liable for crimes committed with their weapons.

“That’s going to be a powerful argument for courts who believe it is not their job to create law but rather to interpret existing law,” said Areva Martin, ABC Legal Expert.

But if, somehow, the Connecticut Supreme Court overturns the lower court ruling and sends this case back to court for a jury trial, it would be huge and precedent setting. No other lawsuit like this has ever made it this far through the legal process. If this went to a jury, it would also pave the way for hundreds, maybe thousands of other families to do the same thing.

Now the two sides will stand before the court and make their arguments for about an hour starting at 10 a.m. The court will not announce a decision Tuesday.

Maybe we will hear its decision by the five-year anniversary of the shooting, which is exactly one month from today.