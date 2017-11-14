Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey Visits Hubbard Elementary School in East Berlin

Related Coverage Request a News 8 School Visit

EAST BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the cooling temperatures, weather is on the mind of many students who are already looking forward to snow days. Storm Team 8’s Co-Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey stopped by Richard D. Hubbard School in East Berlin on Monday to treat fourth and fifth grade students to a lesson on weather forecasting.

The students were focused on weather technology and curious about what it takes to broadcast using the green screen. Joe even shared some of his humorous moments using some of the meteorological gear he uses; one time he even made it on the Dick Clark‘s TV’s Bloopers and Practical Jokes show!

The Storm Team 8 Meteorologist taught a lesson on the measurement of weather events and the students had some great questions. We see some future meteorologists coming out of Hubbard School in East Berlin!