Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey Visits Squadron Line Elementary School in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) —  Snow was on the mind of the students at Squadron Line Elementary School in Simbury. The chill in the air brought up a big question about if snow will be on the ground for Thanksgiving and when they can expect their first snow day.

The fourth, fifth and sixth graders at the school were able to get the scoop about weather forecasting directly from the source; Storm Team 8 Co-Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey visited the school on Tuesday.

Joe spoke about the various instruments he uses to forecast the weather and how he became a meteorologist. The students explored the Executive Auto Group Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Lab Jeep which features some of the equipment, like an anemometer and a barometer, for reading the weather on-the-go.

The energetic Junior Storm Team 8 Meteorologists at Squadron Line even helped with the weather during the live noon newscast and showcased their creative posters on television.

