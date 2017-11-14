Stretch Your Dollar: Shop struggling brands for sales

FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2012, photo, a Sears store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Sears Holdings Corp. is announcing that it will close 68 Kmart stores and 10 Sears stores as it struggles to restore profitability. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

(WTNH)– It’s a great time to save money and two stores are really dropping prices. We’re showing you how you can stretch your dollar by shopping struggling brands.

Sears and Kmart are trying to get ahead of the holidays by putting everything on sale. Through Thanksgiving weekend, Sears will offer up to 50 percent off everything. And Kmart will offer up to 40 percent off everything.

It’s part of the plan to get sales up. Just in the past year Sears closed more than 400 stores. In the past three months, sales at established Sears stores fell 17 percent compared with a year ago. And the big picture for Sears holdings is gloomy.

The parent company for both Sears an Kmart hasn’t turned a profit in seven years.The company says there is substantial doubt it can stay in business. And calls the retail environment challenging.

So to cut costs, in addition to closing stores Sears and Kmart will have massive sales. Giving you more savings when you shop.

