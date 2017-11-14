Students fearful after rash of crime at local university

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are growing safety fears among students at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

“It’s not being protected enough,” said junior psychology major Miles Thomas. That sentiment was echoed by other students speaking to News 8’s Mario Boone.

“We should feel that we’re safe here,” junior Ian Castelluccio said. “We shouldn’t have to worry about stuff like that.”

Their frustration comes following a recent string of car burglaries and thefts targeting students in the Pine Rock area of North Campus. Thieves appear to be going after pretty much anything they can grab quickly and run.

“It was like headphones, some money and a couple purses,” said Thomas, referring to items stolen in recent car burglaries.

“I heard like a wallet, a Hermes belt, which is expensive,” Castelluccio said.

News 8 obtained a copy of a warning emailed to students after campus police arrested two juveniles Monday for allegedly breaking into several cars. SCSU police say one of the ways crooks easily victimize people is simply walking through parking lot and checking for unlocked cars.

“First off, it’s just not smart to leave your car unlocked at anytime, no matter where you are,” Castelluccio explained.

The SCSU warning also urges students to remove all valuables from sight and lock cars. In addition, police are increasing patrols and the number of surveillance cameras in crime hot-spots. But is it enough to ease students’ fears?

“In a setting like this safety is a big concern and I can see how the cameras can help,” junior student Keion Harris remarked.

“The cameras was the big thing for me,” Thomas agreed. “I feel like that’s a step.”