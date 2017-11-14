Survey: Millions of Americans distracted by pets while driving

Related Coverage AAA: Traffic deaths on the rise for 2017

(WTNH)–Using your phone isn’t the only way you can be guilty of distracted driving. Apparently, millions of Americans are also distracted by their pets.

According to a AAA survey, more than 52 percent of people said they have pet their dog while driving. 17 percent have allowed their dog to sit in their lap, and 13 percent of drivers admit to having given food or treats to their dog while behind the wheel.

Worse, four percent of drivers have admitted to playing with their dog while driving.

