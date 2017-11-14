Survey: Shoppers expected to spend more this holiday season

(WTNH)– The holiday shopping season is less than two weeks away and it is expected to a be a big one this year, at least for retailers.

The average person is expected to spend about $970 on gifts for the holidays. That’s almost $1,000!

That number is according to this year’s annual survey, which was put together by the National Retail Federation.

The amount represents a 3.4 percent increase over last year’s holiday spending, which amounts to about $40 more.