Tips for a healthier Thanksgiving meal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s tough not to give into everything served at the Thanksgiving table.

So take smaller portions.

“If you can lighten up in anyway as the cook please do so, as the guest, just take a small helping and enjoy every bite of it,” says Dr. Cheryl Vincent with Simsbury Chiropractic and Wellness Center.

She says don’t deprive yourself, just be mindful.

“The deck of cards is the size of a portion for proteins and a half a cup, really an ice cream scoop for potatoes and rice.”

Another helpful tip, stay well hydrated.

“Start every day well hydrated so that you won’t be craving as much of the sugars when your system is not feeling starved.”

And watch out for all that starch.

“Starch for all intents and purposes changes right into sugars in our bodies,” says Dr. Vincent, “If we can mix half a cauliflower into our mash potatoes, we’re really decreasing the starch in that dish.”

Seltzers flavored with fruit are an easy alternative to sugary sodas.

“Instead of the sugary sodas, put out seltzers. Have lots of cut fruit and citrus available so you can plop it into the seltzer you want to drink so that you’re still enjoying.”

After the big meal, get everyone moving with this card game.

“Each suit represents a different exercise, sit ups, push ups, mountain climbers, jumping jacks. Each card represents the number of reps that you will do.”

Don’t sweat it if you do overindulge. It’s one meal.

Dr. Vincent says get up the next morning and get back to a healthier routine.