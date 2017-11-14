Trails and roads closed at state park for utility work

MADISON, Conn. (AP) — A section of Hammonasset State Park in Connecticut will be closed until January due to road and utility work.

The Connecticut Post reports the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced the closures on Facebook. People will still be able to access the beach at the Meigs Point area of the park in Madison, but the department says roads and trails will be closed.

The department says the closures are necessary while they put in a new electrical and water distribution system. The project will also involve the installation of natural gas throughout the park and a new 2.5-mile paved trail.

The project is expected to be complete by Memorial Day 2018.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.