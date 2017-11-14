Troopers seize crack cocaine in Sterling

By Published:
Kevin Gibbons (Connecticut State Police)

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) — Quality of Life Task Troopers seized crack cocaine in Sterling, following a motor vehicle stop on Monday.

On November 13 at approximately 10:45 p.m., troopers from the QLTF stopped a black Chevrolet Suburban after observing a violation.

Troopers from Troop D say after speaking with the driver, they determined narcotics were possibly inside the car. The driver, Kevin Gibbons, denied the troopers permission  to search the vehicle.

A narcotic sniffing Labrador searched the exterior of the vehicle and alerted troopers of the smell of narcotics. The K9 then went into the car where she found the narcotics.

Officers say approximately 5.3 grams of crack cocaine were found inside the car.

Troopers say Gibbons was taken into custody and brought to Troop D where he was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Sell.

According to police, Gibbons was released after posting a $10,000 non-surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court.

