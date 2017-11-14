Two Connecticut K9s receives body armor

Tate (Wallingford Police)

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two of Connecticut’s four legged K9 officers are receiving bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Wallingford Police Department’s K9 Tate has received one of the vests. The vest was sponsored by an Anonymous Sponsor and is embroidered with the saying “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Rocky, a three and a half-year-old Shepherd, out of Troop C in Tolland, will soon get one of these vests as well.

Rocky (Connecticut State Police)

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity in Massachusetts whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement. This nonprofit has provided more than 2,400 protective vests in all 50 states to dogs actively employed in the United States.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can contact Vested Interest in K9s, Inc at 508-824-6978.

