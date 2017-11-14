UConn QB Bryant Shirreffs’ college career is over

(WTNH)–UConn quarterback Bryant Shirreffs‘ football career is over. Head coach Randy Edsall made the announcement in a Tuesday morning press conference.

Shirreffs suffered a concussion in a game against South Florida earlier this month, and he has decided not to play again this season even if he’s medically cleared.

The redshirt senior made 29 career starts, and he finishes his career ranked fourth on UConn’s all-time passing list with more than 6,300 yards. He’s thrown for 31 touchdowns against 19 picks, and led the Huskies to the 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl, their only bowl appearance since 2010.

