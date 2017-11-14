Weight gain during pregnancy linked to health risks

By Published: Updated:
Shutterstock Photo

(ABC News) — It’s just like Goldilocks. Not too little, not too big.

A new study out Tuesday says pregnant women should try to get their weight just right to keep their risks low.

The study shows both overweight and underweight women are at risks for severe complications during pregnancy.

Related Content: Study links pesticides with lower chances of pregnancy

Even before getting pregnant, a high or low body mass index puts women more at risk for bleeding, seizure, stroke or infection. Rare complications like ICU admissions and even death are more common if the weight is unhealthy in either direction.

Roughly half of all women may be overweight or obese at the start of pregnancy. While pregnant, it’s easy to gain more weight than recommended.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s