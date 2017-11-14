Weight gain during pregnancy linked to health risks

Related Coverage Study links pesticides with lower chances of pregnancy

(ABC News) — It’s just like Goldilocks. Not too little, not too big.

A new study out Tuesday says pregnant women should try to get their weight just right to keep their risks low.

The study shows both overweight and underweight women are at risks for severe complications during pregnancy.

Even before getting pregnant, a high or low body mass index puts women more at risk for bleeding, seizure, stroke or infection. Rare complications like ICU admissions and even death are more common if the weight is unhealthy in either direction.

Roughly half of all women may be overweight or obese at the start of pregnancy. While pregnant, it’s easy to gain more weight than recommended.