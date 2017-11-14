Woman saved by carbon monoxide detector

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–It’s called the silent killer. A colorless, odorless, tasteless gas. Carbon monoxide poisoning can come on fast and strong.

“Lightheaded, nausea, you know just not stable and it just kept getting worse,” said Marie Greene.

Greene, 81, describes how she was nearly overcome by the gas on Friday night.

“I was sitting here at my computer watching television and all of a sudden I didn’t feel that well and I thought, well, if I’m gonna be sick I’m gonna be in bed,” said Greene.

What Marie didn’t know was her pellet stove was making her sick. After sleeping for about an hour she woke up to the sound of a screeching alarm.

“I disconnected the stove. I opened the slider and the slider in the dining room and I came back here and I came out on the patio and I stood on this patio at thirteen degrees and didn’t even know I was cold,” said Greene.

Marie’s daughter didn’t find out about the problem until the next day and has been counting their blessings ever since.

“She would normally reach out to one of us so clearly she was in a fog so it was kind of scary when I realized what had happened to her and I’m extraordinarily grateful for somebody just handing her a CO detector,” said Powers.

Greene has only had the CO detector for about three weeks. She got it through the Southbury Fire Marshal’s office and a program called Operation Save a Life. In the last five years News 8, Kidde and Home Depot have donated over 22,000 smoke detectors and 6,000 CO alarms to fire departments all over the state.

Greene hope people will hear her story and make sure they are protected, too.

“I wanna tell you these little gadgets are life savers. There’s no two ways about it. That thing saved my life,” said Greene.