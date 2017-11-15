8 Minute Meals: Veggie Pesto Pasta

(WTNH) — Health and cycling coach Jeffry Weaver makes a veggie pesto pasta dish in the kitchen.

Quick and Easy Veggie Pesto

I box whole wheat pasta

1 jar pesto sauce (look for few ingredients)

Juice of half a lemon

1 head broccoli, cut small

5 or 6 baby carrots, sliced small

1 summer squash, diced

1 red pepper, diced

Kosher salt, about 2 tablespoons (to taste for the pasta water)

Pepper to taste

Pecorino cheese, to taste

Method:

Heavily salt a pot of water big enough to hold pasta (follow pasta box directions and add some water)

While the water is getting hot, cut vegetables (you can really use anything you want here)

When the water is boiling, add the pasta, carrots and broccoli

When the pasta is half way thru cooking (use the directed time), put the remaining vegetables in the pot.

When the pasta is done, drain the water in a colander (use your normal method)

Put it all back into the original pot

Add the jar of pesto and lemon juice mix well.

Season with pepper

Serve topped with the pecorino!