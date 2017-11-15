Amazon is cutting prices at Whole Foods again

By Published:

(CNN) — Amazon is giving Whole Foods shoppers an early gift for the holidays.

The grocer announced Wednesday it’s slashing prices again, this time on several “holiday staples,” including sweet potatoes, canned pumpkin and turkey.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll pay even less for turkey: Whole Foods slashed turkey prices to $1.99 per pound (compared to $2.49 for non-Prime members), or $2.99 per pound for an organic turkey ($3.49 for non-Prime members).

Related Content: Stretch Your Dollar: Early Black Friday deals happening now

To redeem the discount, Amazon is offering a printable coupon only accessible to Prime members on its website.

“These are the latest new lower prices in our ongoing integration and innovation with Amazon, and we’re just getting started,” Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said in a prepared statement. Whole Foods said this Prime-specific deal is a “sneak preview” for future exclusive deals.

Related Content: Consumers reminded to stay safe during holiday shopping season

Whole Foods also announced it is cutting prices on boneless skinless chicken breasts, shrimp, Russet potatoes, bagged salad mixes, broccoli, organic eggs and milk from Organic Valley, Applewood hot dogs, and Chobani and Fage yogurt.

It’s the second time Amazon took the knife to Whole Foods’ prices. The company slashed prices on nearly 500 grocery items in August, shortly after its $13.7 billion purchase closed. The cheaper prices led to a foot traffic spike at Whole Foods, with many new customers defecting from its rivals.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s