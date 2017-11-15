Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate Inc. helps people living with epilepsy disorder

(WTNH) — November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, and Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate Inc. is helping change the lives of people living with the disorder.

About 60,000 people in Connecticut are living with epilepsy. The organization serves as an alternate way to make people more aware about epilepsy.

Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate volunteer Amber St. Jacques was diagnosed with epilepsy five years ago, after her husband found her having a seizure. She is now on four medications and has scheduled a neurosurgery consultation that she is considering.

You can learn more about Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate at http://ct-ea.org/.