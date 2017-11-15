Cruisin’ Connecticut – Aliens, Androids and Butterflies at the CT Science Center

By Published:
ct science center butterflies and robots

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – We are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Hartford – home of the Connecticut Science Center.

The perennial favorite for parents and kids is boasting two new exhibits. We got an inside look of the exhibit: “Alien Worlds and Androids.”

It’s where science fiction meets science fact.The exhibit takes people inside of the world of androids and robots, just like the ones being produced at Jet Propulsion, which is part of NASA.

Science Center Director, Tracy Shirer told us how you can experience the Science Center through the holiday season:

It’s the “Season of Science!” Getting a Science Center membership is not only a great gift, but it’s the best price of the season. From November 16-26th, memberships are 20% off.

Memberships allow you to go again and again, to experience the 150 hands on exhibits like the all new “Butterfly Encounter.”

“It’s a completely self-contained butterfly habitat. It has more than 40 species of tropical plants, and 150 tropical butterflies. We are hatching and raising them. And there’s a sustainability factor here too… because we are supporting the local economies where these butterflies are from.

Learn more about membership deals here, and visit the Connecticut Science Center: 250 Columbus Blvd, Hartford, CT 06103

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: FacebookTwitterInstagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s