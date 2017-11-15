Cruisin’ Connecticut – Aliens, Androids and Butterflies at the CT Science Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – We are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Hartford – home of the Connecticut Science Center.

The perennial favorite for parents and kids is boasting two new exhibits. We got an inside look of the exhibit: “Alien Worlds and Androids.”

It’s where science fiction meets science fact.The exhibit takes people inside of the world of androids and robots, just like the ones being produced at Jet Propulsion, which is part of NASA.

Science Center Director, Tracy Shirer told us how you can experience the Science Center through the holiday season:

It’s the “Season of Science!” Getting a Science Center membership is not only a great gift, but it’s the best price of the season. From November 16-26th, memberships are 20% off.

Memberships allow you to go again and again, to experience the 150 hands on exhibits like the all new “Butterfly Encounter.”

“It’s a completely self-contained butterfly habitat. It has more than 40 species of tropical plants, and 150 tropical butterflies. We are hatching and raising them. And there’s a sustainability factor here too… because we are supporting the local economies where these butterflies are from.

Learn more about membership deals here, and visit the Connecticut Science Center: 250 Columbus Blvd, Hartford, CT 06103

