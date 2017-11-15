Discrimination lawsuit filed against Housing Authority of the City of Bridgeport by Justice Department

Related Coverage Senate passes budget fix, may soon need another

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the Housing Authority of the City of Bridgeport (HACB) on Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges that HACB discriminated against people with disabilities “in violation of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the Fair Housing Act.”

The lawsuit came from a compliance review initiated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program.

The complaint says, “HACB failed to properly process, decide and fulfill requests for reasonable accommodations for tenants with disabilities over at least two years.” It also alleges that HACB did not provide an adequate number of public housing units accessible to tenants with certain disabilities.

Officials say the lawsuit is seeking, “monetary damages to compensate victims, a court order requiring HACB to remedy past and prevent further discrimination, and a civil penalty.”

The allegations must still be proven in federal court.