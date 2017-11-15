Drinking water warning issued for areas of Stonington, Westerly, R.I.

By Published: Updated:

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in certain areas of Stonington and Westerly, R.I. are being advised to avoid using their tap water without boiling it first.

Captain Todd Olson with the Stonington Police Department issued a drinking water warning on Wednesday night from the Westerly Water Department. The department says a number of Westerly’s wells tested positive for fecal indicator bacteria.

A precautionary boil water advisory is in place for all Westerly Water Department customers in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington as well as in Westerly.

Officials say to avoid drinking or using any tap water without boiling it first.

Authorities did not say when the warning would be lifted.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s