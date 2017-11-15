Drinking water warning issued for areas of Stonington, Westerly, R.I.

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in certain areas of Stonington and Westerly, R.I. are being advised to avoid using their tap water without boiling it first.

Captain Todd Olson with the Stonington Police Department issued a drinking water warning on Wednesday night from the Westerly Water Department. The department says a number of Westerly’s wells tested positive for fecal indicator bacteria.

A precautionary boil water advisory is in place for all Westerly Water Department customers in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington as well as in Westerly.

Officials say to avoid drinking or using any tap water without boiling it first.

Authorities did not say when the warning would be lifted.