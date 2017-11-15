Firefighter burned in training at Connecticut Fire Academy

Related Coverage Milford rest stop closed due to truck fire

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)–An East Hartford firefighter was burned during live training at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. The firefighter was transported to St. Francis Hospital, and out of an abundance of caution, was then transported to Bridgeport Hospital‘s Burn Unit.

The state fire administrator, Jeffrey Morrisette, said no other students or instructors participating in the evolution were injured.

“Live burn evolutions are performed while closely following all national standards for safe practices in firefighter training,” Morrisette said. “I have instructed Fire Academy staff to immediately begin a full review of the incident.”

