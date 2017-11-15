Firefighter burned in training at Connecticut Fire Academy

By Published: Updated:

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)–An East Hartford firefighter was burned during live training at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. The firefighter was transported to St. Francis Hospital, and out of an abundance of caution, was then transported to Bridgeport Hospital‘s Burn Unit.

The state fire administrator, Jeffrey Morrisette, said no other students or instructors participating in the evolution were injured.

“Live burn evolutions are performed while closely following all national standards for safe practices in firefighter training,” Morrisette said. “I have instructed Fire Academy staff to immediately begin a full review of the incident.”

Related Content: Milford rest stop closed due to truck fire

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s