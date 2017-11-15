Forever 21 falls victim to major credit card breach

By Published:

LOS ANGELES (WIVB) — One of the largest retailers, Forever 21, is the target of a major credit card breach.

The store says someone may have taken credit card information from March to October of this year.

Related Content: Fast-Food Chain Sonic Informed Of Major Security Breach

Cyber security experts say shoppers may not see fraud on their bank statement until up to six months after the actual theft.

Experts say consumers who have chips on their cards were less susceptible.

Related Content: Netflix warns customers of new email scam

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s