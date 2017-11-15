Forever 21 falls victim to major credit card breach

LOS ANGELES (WIVB) — One of the largest retailers, Forever 21, is the target of a major credit card breach.

The store says someone may have taken credit card information from March to October of this year.

Related Content: Fast-Food Chain Sonic Informed Of Major Security Breach

Cyber security experts say shoppers may not see fraud on their bank statement until up to six months after the actual theft.

Experts say consumers who have chips on their cards were less susceptible.

Related Content: Netflix warns customers of new email scam