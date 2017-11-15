Fraudulent injury claims reduced thanks to CT Transit surveillance cameras

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Surveillance cameras on CT Transit buses are not new. In fact, they’ve been around 15 years.

“In so many cases it’s been helpful,” said David Lee, CT Transit general manager. ‘It’s almost universal in our industry.”

During that time these tiny devices have captured hundreds of wrecks and falls. They’ve also recorded plenty of fake claims, preventing tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent payouts. CT Transit leaders couldn’t give an exact number because many of the claims never even make it to court thanks to video evidence.

“We’ve had calls from people who did not realize there was a video record of what happened on the bus,” Lee said. “They’ll say, ‘I got hurt in an accident. I want to file a claim. You owe me money.’ And, we’ll say, good, we’ve got this on video. Where were you sitting on the bus so we can see where you were? And that ends the call.”

From the moment you step foot on a CT Transit bus to the moment you walk to your seat, eight cameras in and around the bus capture everything you do.

In September there were 21 complaints filed against the system. Cameras helped rule out more than half of them as fake.

Also, there’s another unintended benefit of bus cameras. Cops are using them, too, to investigate crimes and track down fugitives.

“And sometimes that’s been helpful,” Lee said.

He hopes cameras are a reminder to passengers and bus employees to be mindful of how they behave on a CT Transit bus.