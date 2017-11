BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents near the Goodwin Dam don’t need to be worried when they hear sirens Wednesday afternoon.

The sirens are all part of a routine test for flood warnings in the region. The drill will affect people in West Hartland, Colebrook, Riverton, and a portion of Barkhamsted.

The sirens are schedueled to go off at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon and 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night.