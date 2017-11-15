Hacking Winter: 8 Tips

By Published: Updated:

Now if you’re not parking your car in your garage, chances are you’ve been scraping ice off your windshield, but a mixture of three parts vinegar and one part water can get rid of any of that ice and prevent it from forming the next morning.

Is your car suddenly guzzling gas? The fix, might just be getting air into your tires!

“You want to have the middle of the tire riding on the ground. If you have low tire pressure, you’re not hitting the middle which is causing the tire to drag and create friction which will cause you to lose gas mileage.” Mentioned Rich Pudelka, Sr., Manager of Monro in Hamden.

Now this is the time of the year that you’re going to be using your oven a lot, so steal a little bit of the heat from your oven and use to warm your house whenever your oven is not on. Just don’t forget, it’s very unsafe to use your oven as a primary source of heating your house.

Want to prevent a painful static shock? Tap the back of your hand on the door handle before you open the door. It will discharge the static, and hurt much less.

Want your house to stay warmer in the winter? Use a humidifier to add a bit of moisture to the air. This will help your house feel warmer in the cold weather.

If you’re anything like me, you probably have shoes in the winter time that don’t keep your feet warm and certaily don’t keep them dry. Well with the assistance of a plastic bag, they can be.

Simply place a plastic bag around your foot over your sock, slip your shoe on, and tie them up. This will keep your feet dry, even if your shoes get soaked!

Also, this time of the year is tough, days are short and nights are long. If you’re feeling blue, a simple vitamin d pill can help boost your spirits. Just make sure you consult with your doctor first.

Now did you forget to buy the rock salt? Well if you haven’t, that’s okay! Take one half to one gallon of water, add one teaspoon of dish soap and one tablespoon of rubbing alcohol. Pour that all over your walkway and you’ll watch the ice literally melt away.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s