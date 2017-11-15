Hacking Winter: 8 Tips

Now if you’re not parking your car in your garage, chances are you’ve been scraping ice off your windshield, but a mixture of three parts vinegar and one part water can get rid of any of that ice and prevent it from forming the next morning.

Is your car suddenly guzzling gas? The fix, might just be getting air into your tires!

“You want to have the middle of the tire riding on the ground. If you have low tire pressure, you’re not hitting the middle which is causing the tire to drag and create friction which will cause you to lose gas mileage.” Mentioned Rich Pudelka, Sr., Manager of Monro in Hamden.

Now this is the time of the year that you’re going to be using your oven a lot, so steal a little bit of the heat from your oven and use to warm your house whenever your oven is not on. Just don’t forget, it’s very unsafe to use your oven as a primary source of heating your house.

Want to prevent a painful static shock? Tap the back of your hand on the door handle before you open the door. It will discharge the static, and hurt much less.

Want your house to stay warmer in the winter? Use a humidifier to add a bit of moisture to the air. This will help your house feel warmer in the cold weather.

If you’re anything like me, you probably have shoes in the winter time that don’t keep your feet warm and certaily don’t keep them dry. Well with the assistance of a plastic bag, they can be.

Simply place a plastic bag around your foot over your sock, slip your shoe on, and tie them up. This will keep your feet dry, even if your shoes get soaked!

Also, this time of the year is tough, days are short and nights are long. If you’re feeling blue, a simple vitamin d pill can help boost your spirits. Just make sure you consult with your doctor first.

Now did you forget to buy the rock salt? Well if you haven’t, that’s okay! Take one half to one gallon of water, add one teaspoon of dish soap and one tablespoon of rubbing alcohol. Pour that all over your walkway and you’ll watch the ice literally melt away.