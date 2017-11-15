Hamden Police release crime-reporting app

By Published:
Hamden police cruisers (File).

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department has announced the release of a new app designed to keep residents safe.

Police say the app, Tip 411, is a way for townsfolk to anonymously communicate with Hamden PD.

Related Content: Waterbury Police try to build trust, better relationships with kids

The app allows residents to share tips and report suspicious activity as well as crimes to officers. Police say all tips received through the app are sent anonymously.

Officials say the app also allows residents to view crime trends and crime alerts in their neighborhoods.

The app is free to download and works on smartphones and computers.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s