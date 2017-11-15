Hamden Police release crime-reporting app

Related Coverage Waterbury Police try to build trust, better relationships with kids

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department has announced the release of a new app designed to keep residents safe.

Police say the app, Tip 411, is a way for townsfolk to anonymously communicate with Hamden PD.

The app allows residents to share tips and report suspicious activity as well as crimes to officers. Police say all tips received through the app are sent anonymously.

Officials say the app also allows residents to view crime trends and crime alerts in their neighborhoods.

The app is free to download and works on smartphones and computers.