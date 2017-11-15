Teen succumbs to injuries after shooting in Hamden, suspects still at large

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager has died after being shot in Hamden near the Farmington Canal Trail on Monday.

According to Hamden Police, 18-year-old Leeandre Benton of Hamden was shot multiple times on Dudley Street around 4 p.m.

Benton was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he died on Wednesday morning.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 203-230-4040.