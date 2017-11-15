Hearing to be held in Hartford on Eversource’s storm response

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Lawmakers in Hartford looking for some answers from the state’s biggest power company Wednesday. They’re holding a hearing with Eversource to find out why repairs from a recent storm took so long.

The storm was a little over two weeks ago. More than a hundred thousand homes lost power, some for days. Wednesday, lawmakers, town officials and you the public can speak up at this hearing.

Related: Senator Cathy Osten calls for review of Eversource’s response to windstorm

They are focusing on the storm that hit Sunday night October 29th. Eversource says there was damage in literally ever single town it serves and it did its best to get everybody switched back on as soon as possible. This wasn’t a major event like Irene or Sandy, but minor power outages are only minor if they happen to someone else.

News 8 was in Ledyard a day and a half after that storm, and folks there told us they were teased by Eversource with an email during the storm that said their power would be back on in a few hours. Instead it took days.

Related: Ledyard postpones Halloween as much of town still without power

One state senator tells News 8 that Eversource had told everyone in advance that getting streets and roads re-opened would be their priority, but that took longer than expected, too. Eversource tells us that they had to rebuild part of the power grid because of all the damage and that took some time. That probably will come up at Wednesday’s hearing of the Energy and Technology Committee.

Municipal officials will be there to complain about the lack of communication with Eversource, and you can come voice your concerns as well. It starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Related Content: Lawmakers seek review of Eversource’s response to wind storm

If you can’t make that, they are holding a second hearing after Thanksgiving. They’re still working on the exact details.