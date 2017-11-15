House to vote on budget fix today

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday marks the final, final vote on the state budget, as the House of Representatives convenes to take up the budget fix passed unanimously by the State Senate Tuesday.

Related Content: Senate passes budget fix, may soon need another

There’s no controversy here, as there appears to be universal agreement that the fix the for the Hospital Tax and the Renters Rebate program have been agreed to by all sides.

Related Content: The ‘fix is in’ at the State Capitol next week

How do freshman legislators feel about spending their first full year in office dealing almost exclusively with a state budget solution? There were 21 new Republican and 11 new Democratic State Reps elected to the House one year ago this month.

News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis is speaking with Connecticut’s freshman legislators today, and will have a full report coming up tonight on News 8 at 5:00.