Lady Gaga Stops Mohegan Sun Show to Help Injured Fan

By Published: Updated:
Lady Gaga performs as part of her Joanne World Tour at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn. (Photo: Vanessa Wojtusiak/WTNH)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a sold-out crowd for Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour on both Thursday night and Saturday night last week at Mohegan Sun. The high-energy crowd was singing along to every word for the highly-anticipated concert; a production with multiple stages, lighting effects, wardrobe changes and choreographed numbers.

After taking the center stage, she noticed that a member of the audience was bleeding after apparently getting hit in the face. Lady Gaga paused the show, and spoke to the fan for several minutes until paramedics were able to get to the floor area to rescue the fan, which are known affectionately as “Little Monsters”. The 31-year-old artist then dedicated her performance of “Paparazzi” to the injured fan named Meredith and also offered a backstage pass while the crowd cheered.

She reminded fans, “What we all need to remember is that there are some things that are more important than show business.”

Watch the moment:

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s