Lady Gaga Stops Mohegan Sun Show to Help Injured Fan

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a sold-out crowd for Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour on both Thursday night and Saturday night last week at Mohegan Sun. The high-energy crowd was singing along to every word for the highly-anticipated concert; a production with multiple stages, lighting effects, wardrobe changes and choreographed numbers.

After taking the center stage, she noticed that a member of the audience was bleeding after apparently getting hit in the face. Lady Gaga paused the show, and spoke to the fan for several minutes until paramedics were able to get to the floor area to rescue the fan, which are known affectionately as “Little Monsters”. The 31-year-old artist then dedicated her performance of “Paparazzi” to the injured fan named Meredith and also offered a backstage pass while the crowd cheered.

She reminded fans, “What we all need to remember is that there are some things that are more important than show business.”

Watch the moment: