Lawmakers examine Eversource Energy’s response to windstorm

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers are looking for answers from the state’s utility companies in response to the windstorm that hit back on Oct. 29.

Senator Catherine Osten said, “I think that we should look at utility companies, our cable company and our phone companies to make sure that there is correct coordination between all of our utilities.”

Eversource said in the peak of the storm, more than 200,000 customers lost power. Some people didn’t have power for days and roads were blocked by trees.

Lawmakers say that’s a major safety concern.

Related Content: Utilities say trees to blame for October storm outages

Senator Osten added, “It could lead to problems with responding to residents who might have a need for response, either a heart attack or anything else that may happen. Also, it could have a negative impact on whether or not fire trucks can make it to a fire on time.”

Peter Clarke, the Senior Vice President of Emergency Preparedness with Eversource said, “We want to make sure that first responders, police and fire can get to peoples’ homes so we can prioritize that. At the same time, we balance that with customers needing your lights.”

Officials from Eversource added they did their best to get the power restored.

Related Content: Senator Cathy Osten calls for review of Eversource’s response to windstorm

Another concern was that the communications system was not working correctly. Those at Eversource said they had technical problems with the interactive voice response unit.

Clarke said, “That’s the machine you can…call during periods of heavy volume and we don’t have enough live people to answer. So, that was a problem that we found and we worked on it all Monday and got it fixed late Monday.”

Senator Osten added, “We want to make sure that that is up and running correctly so when people are reporting outages that that is recorded correctly and it remains recorded correctly until it is repaired.”

Eversource told News 8 they brought in more manpower to help them with the storm’s aftermath.

Clarke said, “We did bring in crews from far away. We brought in crews from as far away as Alabama on the storm. They got here quickly. They got here in a day and a half.”

There will be a second public hearing on Nov. 28. People are encouraged to come and voice their concerns.