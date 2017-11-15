Man arrested for September Bridgeport homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police have arrested a man who they believe was involved in a homicide in September.

According to police, 53-year-old Lonnie Mebane of Stratford was arrested at his home Wednesday night for the murder of Eric Diaz.

Related Content: Police: 5 arrested, 2 hospitalized at memorial for slain man

Officials say Mebane shot Diaz during a robbery as Diaz entered a vehicle to sell drugs to him.

Mebane is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and will appear in court at a later date.