Man charged with killing wife with steel rod found competent

Courtesy: Torrington Police Department

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A 70-year-old Connecticut man charged with beating his wife to death with a 24-inch steel rod has been found competent by state clinical examiners to stand trial.

The ruling announced in court on Tuesday comes after Daniel Gervais spent several weeks in a state psychiatric facility. He had previously been found incompetent for trial.

Gervais’ attorney tells The Republican-American he attributes his client’s improvement to intensive counseling and medication, but says there is no guarantee he won’t regress.

Gervais is charged with murder in the killing of 79-year Phyllis Gervais at the couple’s Torrington home in April. Police said Daniel Gervais called 911 in the early morning hours and said his wife had fallen sometime during the night.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

