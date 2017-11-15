Man pleads guilty for role in deadly tractor-trailer crash

By Published:
Gerard Dube (Photo provided by Connecticut State Police)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Massachusetts truck driver involved in a 2014 crash that killed a 26-year-old man and his two young children on a Connecticut highway has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

Sixty-two-year-old Gerard Dube faces up to nine months in prison. The Day reports that the Swansea, Massachusetts, resident entered his plea Tuesday at Superior Court in New London and is expected to return there for sentencing on Jan. 23.

Prosecutors say Dube was driving a tractor-trailer when he rear-ended multiple vehicles slowing for congestion on Interstate 95 in Waterford in October 2014.

The crash killed 26-year-old Darin Robinson, 3-year-old Dacari and 9-year-old Sanaa. Baughnita Leary, Robinson’s fiancée, was driving the car the victims were in. She was badly injured.

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

