Man struck and killed by train in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man has died after being hit by a train in Milford on Tuesday night.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority confirms to News 8 that a male victim was struck by a westbound train that was entering the train station in Milford at around 11:45 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead on scene from his injuries. It’s unclear why he was on the train tracks. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Train service resumed shortly after the accident and the morning commute will not be impacted.

The incident remains under investigation.

