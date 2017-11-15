Milford rest stop closed due to truck fire

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford rest area along Interstate 95 southbound is closed after a tractor-trailer truck caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 3:00 p.m., officials with the Connecticut Department of Transportation announced that the Milford rest area was closed due the fire. Firefighters are still on the scene.

News 8 received several photos via Report-It showing the fire in progress. It is unclear what may have started the fire, or if anyone has been injured. The scene is still active.

News 8 will post additional details to this story as soon as they become available.