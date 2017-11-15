Missing elderly Plainville man, found safe

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — An elderly Plainville man has been found safe after going missing Tuesday night.

According to authorities, 85-year-old Joseph Zysek of Plainville was found safe late Tuesday night.

The Plainville Police Department issued a silver alert for Zysek after he was last seen on Tuesday around 4 p.m. in Bristol driving his gray 2012 Chevy Malibu.

Police were asking for the public assistance since Zysek needs important daily medications and at the time he may have been lost and confused.