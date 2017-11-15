Naugatuck Police search for missing teen girl

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who is missing out of Naugatuck Wednesday morning.

Police say 16-year-old Cherilee Estes has been missing since 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

Estes is described as being 5’1″ tall and weighing 87 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing pink leggings with a pink long sleeved shirt, and a “Pink” brand sweatshirt.

Police say Estes may be with a friend named Cassidy Leonetti, who is also missing from Meriden. They are possibly in the North Haven area.

Anyone who has any information regrading Estes is urged to contact Naugatuck Police at (203)-729-5221.