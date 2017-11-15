New amphitheater at New London park taking shape

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– The steel and glass amphitheater at the Hygienic Art Park in New London is taking shape.

The huge steel towers and frame are being put in place this week, and the glass panels are expected to arrive on Monday.

The 60-foot by 60-foot canopy for the new Frank Loomis Palmer Amphitheater will provide shade and cover from the rain, allowing performances in the art park to go with fewer cancellations, according to city officials.

The structure has a budget of $475,000, and is expected to transform the amphitheater into an all-season venue.

