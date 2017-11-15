New Haven native shares careers in acting, music and law enforcement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Charles Grady, who grew up in New Haven, works for the FBI in Connecticut.

He served on the Hamden Police force for 21 years, moving his way up through the ranks and working in narcotics and as a detective.

He was an actor for a time while he was in law enforcement, playing small roles on “All My Children” and “The Guiding Light.” Grady also appeared on the hit television show “Law and Order,” and he had some roles in motion pictures as well.

Related Content: Waterbury Police try to build trust, better relationships with kids

Oh, and he was a professional drummer too.

To say that Grady is living life to the fullest is an understatement.

In his role now with the FBI, he is passionate about young people and believes wholeheartedly about community outreach to steer people in the right direction.

“The community outreach specialist that they have in other divisions across the country whose primary responsibility is to get a pulse of the community to really, really show that the FBI needs to be engaged and is willing to be engaged in different aspects of the community,” Grady explained. “Our partnerships with law enforcement in the community as well as community leaders is crucial to the advancement and the betterment of the FBI.”

Related Content: Waterbury Citizens Patrol: residents helping to keep the city safe

Now, Grady is focused on the leaders of tomorrow.

“For me, it’s all about bringing up that next generation of law enforcement, so what I’d like to do is spend a lot more time shaping the views and understanding and tolerance of young people that are going to pursue law enforcement because gone are the days when you could enter law enforcement with one view of who people are, the bad guys and so forth,” he explained. “The world is evolved in such a way that anyone going into law enforcement has to have a greater understanding of human behavior. Get people involved young and expose them.”

At 57-years-old, Grady thinks about politics too, but is not ready to pull the trigger on that any time soon.