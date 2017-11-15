New Haven police capture alleged serial bank robber

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Detectives have made an arrest in what they are describing as a serial bank robber.

The suspect, Andre Stephon Edwards. 40, of Hamden, was arrested Tuesday night. According to New Haven police, Edwards was involved in three recent bank robberies around the New Haven area.

The first of several robberies happened on November 6, when a lone man entered the Key Bank at 195 Church Street. Police say he passed a note to the teller demanding cash. The teller gave up an undisclosed amount of cash.

On November 11, a similarly described man walked into the Webster Bank at 894 Whalley Avenue. The robber again passed a note to the teller and the teller complied with his demands. According to police, the robber then left the bank using a hired taxicab.

The same man entered the Key Bank building at 201 Grand Avenue on November 13. According to officers, he again passed the note to a teller demanding money.

New Haven detectives used surveillance images and the uniqueness of using taxicabs to flee the scene as the basis of their investigation. New Haven Police say the third taxicab driver remembered the robber was going to the Econo Lodge on Highland Street in West Haven. The detectives arrested Edwards at the motel upon his arrival.

New Haven Assistant Chief Achilles Generoso praised the officers involved in catching Edwards.

We owe a debt of gratitude, not only to Detectives Stone and DeFonzo, but the entire unit, the patrol officers and the expert assistance from the West Haven PD. We’re thankful the robber was apprehended hastily and before someone was harmed.”