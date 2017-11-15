New Quinnipiac polls released on gun control and President Trump

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the wake of mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas, new Quinnpiac University polls shed some light on how Americans feel about gun control as well as President Trump‘s performance.

According to a nationwide poll of voters, 95-percent support universal background checks; while 65-percent support a ban on assault weapon sales.

From the same poll, 59-percent of respondents believe it’s too easy to buy a gun in the United States.

There are also new results on President Trump and his approval rating, which stands at just 35-percent. That rating is up a few points from the lowest level since he took office, which was 33-percent.

As for President Trump’s Twitter account, 33-percent say he should keep tweeting. That’s actually up 6-percent since the last Q.U. poll in October.

You can see the full poll results here: