Norwich Salvation Army needs more turkeys

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The season of giving is upon us and one group dedicated to helping those in need is now in need of some help itself.

The Salvation Army in Norwich needs about 40 turkeys for the Thanksgiving meal baskets it provides families in the city, as well as, Griswold and Preston.

Lt. Cheryl McCollum, commander of the Norwich Salvation Army, tells News 8 she requested 150 turkeys from the agency’s distributor, and received 70.

She has money to buy some of the holiday birds, and says people have offered to donate others, but she will need dozens more for the more than 120 families who depend on the donated meals.

Lt. McCollum says she is getting calls every day from more families who had missed the registration deadline but were hoping for some holiday help.

Families are scheduled to collect their holiday meal baskets on Monday.

Single people will not receive turkeys, but can select holiday food and possibly leftover turkeys or chickens from the food pantry.

If you would like to donate turkeys you can bring them to the Salvation Army at 169 Franklin St. in Norwich or call the office at (860) 889-2329.

