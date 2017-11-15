PD: K-9 officer finds drugs in suspect’s pants

By Published:
(Photo: Connecticut State Police)

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A State Police K-9 officer played a crucial role in making a narcotics arrest on Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. Consent to search the vehicle was given to police by the driver.

Related Content: 2 K-9 officers receive protective vests

Officials say K-9 Ambrie was alerted to the driver’s waistline. The driver then admitted to having drugs in his pants and turned over approximately .25 ounces of cocaine.

11 15 17 killingly narcotis goyette PD: K 9 officer finds drugs in suspects pants
John Goyette (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

Police arrested 46-year-old John Goyette of Danielson. He is facing charges of Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine With Intent To Sell.

Goyette is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.