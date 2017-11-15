PD: K-9 officer finds drugs in suspect’s pants

Related Coverage 2 K-9 officers receive protective vests

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A State Police K-9 officer played a crucial role in making a narcotics arrest on Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. Consent to search the vehicle was given to police by the driver.

Related Content: 2 K-9 officers receive protective vests

Officials say K-9 Ambrie was alerted to the driver’s waistline. The driver then admitted to having drugs in his pants and turned over approximately .25 ounces of cocaine.

Police arrested 46-year-old John Goyette of Danielson. He is facing charges of Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine With Intent To Sell.

Goyette is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.