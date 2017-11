SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A scare took place on a runway in Simsbury on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane taxiing the tarmac at Simsbury Airport hit a pole on the runway.

Police say one of its tires slightly nicked that pole.

One person was on the plane when it stuck the pole.

The has been no word yet on whether or not anyone was hurt.