Police investigating two incidents of attempted child abductions near Hartford school

By Published: Updated:
Hartford police cruiser (WTNH /George Roelofsen)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hartford police are investigating two separate incidents of possible attempted abductions in the area around the Kennelly School.

Both incidents involved similar suspect and vehicle descriptions, which police said included a white man or possibly a light-skinned Hispanic man driving a gray four-door sedan that could possibly be an Acura TL with tinted windows.

The first incident happened on Sept. 22nd around 3 p.m. in the area of Fairfield Avenue and Freeman Street. The second one happened on Nov. 14th around 3:30 p.m. near Roxbury Street and Fairfield Avenue.

During both incidents, the suspect followed young girls between 10 and 13-years-old and tried to lure them into his vehicle.

Hartford police say they are paying extra attention to schools and that investigations are ongoing.