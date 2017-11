Related Coverage Bartender shot during robbery at Stratford bar

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bartender is recovering after being shot in Stratford on Tuesday night.

The incident happened at BAR just before 7 p.m.

Police say a man went up to the bartender and demanded money. After the bartender gave him the money, he was shot in the stomach.

Officials have released surveillance images in hopes of catching the suspect. Anyone who saw what happened is asked to give police a call.