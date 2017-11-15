Pope Francis sticks with popemobile instead of $200K Lamborghini

Pope Francis writes on the bonnet of a Lamborghini donated to him by the luxury sports car maker, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The car will be auctioned off by Sotheby's, with the proceeds going to charities including one aimed at helping rebuild Christian communities in Iraq that were devastated by the Islamic State group. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)

(ABC News) — Billionaires, get out your checkbooks. A one-of-a-kind Lamborghini — blessed and signed by Pope Francis — is coming to auction soon.

The Italian sportscar maker designed and built a special Huracan for the pope, who officially received it at the Vatican today with Lamborghini executives in tow. The donated car was painted to replicate the Vatican’s flag colors, complete with papal-gold accents on the hood, roof and doors. Pope Francis smiled as he signed “Francesco” with a black marker on the car.

The Huracan RWD Coupe starts at $200,000.

Sotheby’s will auction off the sportscar, the Vatican said in a statement. The money raised will go toward several charities the pope has selected, including one that helps Christians who are living as refugees in Kurdistan to return to their communities in Iraq.

The pope, who prefers to be driven around in the modest popemobile, will not take the pricey Lamborghini for a joy ride before the May 12, 2018, auction.

 

