Puerto Rico Relief Center helps families coming to Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Puerto Rico is still struggling after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, which is why more and more people are coming to Connecticut.

The Puerto Rico Relief Center has opened in Bridgeport to help families get settled. It works with them on things like housing, transportation and health care needs. It also supports the local families who are hosting them.

Juan Rios came to the U.S. three days ago. He says people on the island are still having a difficult time.

“There’s no water. There’s not electricity,” he said. “There’s no place to take a bath.”

He and his wife are now getting support at the Puerto Rico Relief Center, which has helped dozens of people already since opening early this month.

“Somebody’s helping us with shelter,” he said. “This is not my jacket. These are not my socks.”

Rosa Correa, a coordinator at the center, is helping them. She works with families from Puerto Rico, helping them find jobs, learn English, and fill out FEMA applications. For her, this is personal.

“It’s a privilege to be able to support people who are of your own nationality,” she said.

The relief center aims to help Puerto Rican families with basic needs and with adjusting to the United States. It provides food and water and helps them find shelter. It also provides them with clothing.

“It’s very emotional for me because, as I help the people who are here, I’m also thinking of the people in Puerto Rico,” Correa said.

Correa wants everyone coming here from Puerto Rico to feel safe and supported. Rios says for him, that makes a big difference.

“Well, I feel like crying,” Rios said. “I see people trying to help me.”

St. Mary Church in Bridgeport is hosting a celebration on Saturday at 4 p.m. and is inviting everyone who has come here from Puerto Rico. The hope is that this will let them know they are welcome and will make them feel included in the community.

Puerto Rican families are also invited to a Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the American Job Center, 350 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.

For more information, please contact the Puerto Rico Relief Center at (203) 953-3272.