Sen. Murphy leading fight to ensure housing for hurricane victims

By Published:
Senator Chris Murphy (WTNH/File)

(WTNH)–As victims in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are still struggling to recover from the damage left by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, a group of U.S. Senators are trying to ensure that displaced residents have access to housing on the U.S. mainland.

Senator Chris Murphy is leading a group of 11 other senators in a fight to make sure that FEMA works with the Department of Housing and Urban Development to follow disaster guidelines.

Related Content: New London school system supporting Puerto Rico with meals

The senators sent a letter to FEMA on Wednesday, calling for a disaster housing assistance program.

“We write with deep concern about the federal response to Hurricanes Maria and Irma, particularly as it relates to addressing the housing needs of the multitudes of newly-displaced families in Puerto Rico and the USVI. It remains unclear to what extent FEMA is coordinating with HUD to respond to the disaster,” the senators wrote.

Related Content: Meriden opens its arms to families from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

“We are concerned that a lack of effective coordination will unnecessarily delay assistance and could have disastrous consequences for the families in greatest need.”

“We are prepared to work with you to provide additional resources for unmet needs and to work to ensure that assistance is deployed effectively to help families on the islands.”

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s